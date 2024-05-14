Iraq to stop gas imports by 2027

2024-05-14 19:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Member of the Parliamentary Oil and Gas Committee, Alaa Al-Haidari, revealed on Tuesday that Iraq will reach self-sufficiency in gas and stop imports by 2027. Al-Haidari told Shafaq News that the annual cost of Iraq’s gas imports, which are required to run power plants that produce electricity, is about five billion dollars. […]

