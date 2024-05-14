President Barzani kicks of Baghdad visit with meetings with Iraq's top judges

2024-05-14 19:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The president of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, has kicked of his Baghdad tour with meetings with Iraq's top judges, his aide said on Tuesday.

Barzani met with Chief Justice Jasim Mohammed al-Ameri and Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council Chairman Faiq Zeidan.

According to Dilshad Shahab, the spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region Presidency, Barzani is also scheduled to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to discuss Erbil-Baghdad relations and issues of mutual interest.

Barzani's visit follows a previous trip to Baghdad in late April, during which he met with President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister al-Sudani, and other Iraqi officials and political leaders. He also attended a meeting of Iraq's State Administration Coalition.