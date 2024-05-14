JAPEX expects Al-Gharraf oilfield to produce 200,000 barrels per day in 2024

2024-05-14 21:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Japan’s hydrocarbon exploration, production, and transportation company, JAPEX, expected on Tuesday that the production of the Al-Gharraf oilfield in Iraq will reach 200,000 barrels per day in 2024. During a press conference to announce the company’s financial results, Yutaka Nishimura, Director of JAPEX’s Finance and Accounting Department, stated that the Al-Gharraf oilfield […]

