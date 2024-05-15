New Oil Concessions in Iraq: FULL LIST

2024-05-15 05:00:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Oil has concluded its fifth-plus and sixth oil and gas licensing rounds, with Chinese companies winning most of the fields awarded: Fifth-plus licensing round: Abu Khema: Zhenhua Oil Ad Daimah: KAR Group Alan: KAR Group Block 7: China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Dhufriyah: Anton Oil Fao: United Energy […]

