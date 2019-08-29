Home › Relief Web › Iraq: The teams of the Iraqi Red Crescent distribute health and relief aid in the governorates of Maysan and Diywania.

Iraq: The teams of the Iraqi Red Crescent distribute health and relief aid in the governorates of Maysan and Diywania.

2019/08/29 | 17:25



Country: Iraq



The teams of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) have distributed health and relief aid for the poor and affected families in the governorates of Maysan and Diywania.







The IRCS has reported in a statement ” The teams of the IRCS in Maysan have distributed health and relief aid to more than 100 poor and affected families, the distribution has done after conducting field visits to the districts and townships of Maysan in order to do an a assessment for the numbers of poor families and the families that still suffer from the effects caused by the floods which reflects negatively on its economic reality”.







In a joint context ” The IRCSs teams in Diywania governorate have also distributed relief and health aid to more than 90 poor families who are living in the districts of (Daghara, Shamia, AlBadir and the center of Diywania governorate), the distribution followed an earlier assessment conducted by the IRCSs teams to learn about the numbers of poor families and their needs”.



