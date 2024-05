2024-05-15 05:00:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) has provided an operational update and announced the launch of a share buyback programme of the Company's Common Shares for up to a maximum aggregate consideration of $10 million. Full statement fron GKP: Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, today […]

The post GKP launches Share Buyback first appeared on Iraq Business News.