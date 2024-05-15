Iraq News Now

Iraq and Honeywell sign deals to support Iraq’s energy growth

2024-05-15 06:20:05 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi government and Iraq’s private sector and Honeywell have signed a number of Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs). The MoUs will strengthen Iraq’s infrastructure as the nation deals with a growing demand for energy and power. The agreements were made in April 2024 while Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani was visiting the […]

