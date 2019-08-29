Home › Relief Web › Iraq: Iraq: Displaced families being forced out of camps with nowhere to go

Iraq: Iraq: Displaced families being forced out of camps with nowhere to go

2019/08/29 | 17:25



Country: Iraq



Hundreds of displaced families in Iraq are being forced by authorities to leave



their camps and transferred back to their areas of origin even if they have



nowhere to return or may face possible persecution.







The Norwegian Refugee Council is releasing B-roll



with interviews and photos of more than 600



displaced people from Hawija in northern Iraq being boarded onto buses from



Hammam Al-Alil camp as they were evicted by Iraqi authorities yesterday.







This is only one instance of forced returns of displaced people to unsafe areas



in what looks like a worrying policy of emptying displacement camps even if the



families' original neighbourhoods are still in ruins after years of war with the



Islamic State group. In addition, many of these families fear return due to



perceived affiliation with IS resulting in stigmatisation and community



violence.







On 24 August, 35 families were forcibly returned to Anbar. Thousands more are



expected to be forcibly transferred in the next days.







Speaking from the camp where families were being forced onto buses, NRC's media



coordinator in Iraq, Tom Peyre-Costa said: "Hundreds of families have already



been forced to leave their camps and return to their area of origin, often in



unsafe conditions. Most of these families depend heavily on humanitarian support



to survive. Many don't have any home to return to or face community violence if



they return. In fact, forcing them back might undermine prospects for social



cohesion and stability because of existing community tensions that are still not



dealt with. Several families told me that they feared return to their areas of



origin, some saying they received threatening messages from community members.



Many were being transferred without civil documents, which prevents them from



receiving food, healthcare and education."







B-roll and photos for free use and distribution can be downloaded from



the links provided.







For more information and interviews please contact:







Tom Peyre-Costa in Iraq: tom.peyrecosta@nrc.no |: +964 751 182 3882







Karl Schembri in Jordan: karl.schembri@nrc.no | +962 7902 20159







NRC Media hotline: info@nrc.no | +47 095 62 329







Karl Schembri







Regional Media Adviser in the Middle East







Mobile +962 (0) 7902 20159







e-mail: karl.schembri@nrc.no







www.nrc.no







Skype: karl.schembri







Twitter: @Karl_Schembri



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Source: Norwegian Refugee CouncilCountry: IraqHundreds of displaced families in Iraq are being forced by authorities to leavetheir camps and transferred back to their areas of origin even if they havenowhere to return or may face possible persecution.The Norwegian Refugee Council is releasing B-rollwith interviews and photos of more than 600displaced people from Hawija in northern Iraq being boarded onto buses fromHammam Al-Alil camp as they were evicted by Iraqi authorities yesterday.This is only one instance of forced returns of displaced people to unsafe areasin what looks like a worrying policy of emptying displacement camps even if thefamilies' original neighbourhoods are still in ruins after years of war with theIslamic State group. In addition, many of these families fear return due toperceived affiliation with IS resulting in stigmatisation and communityviolence.On 24 August, 35 families were forcibly returned to Anbar. Thousands more areexpected to be forcibly transferred in the next days.Speaking from the camp where families were being forced onto buses, NRC's mediacoordinator in Iraq, Tom Peyre-Costa said: "Hundreds of families have alreadybeen forced to leave their camps and return to their area of origin, often inunsafe conditions. Most of these families depend heavily on humanitarian supportto survive. Many don't have any home to return to or face community violence ifthey return. In fact, forcing them back might undermine prospects for socialcohesion and stability because of existing community tensions that are still notdealt with. Several families told me that they feared return to their areas oforigin, some saying they received threatening messages from community members.Many were being transferred without civil documents, which prevents them fromreceiving food, healthcare and education."B-roll and photos for free use and distribution can be downloaded fromthe links provided.For more information and interviews please contact:Tom Peyre-Costa in Iraq: tom.peyrecosta@nrc.no |: +964 751 182 3882Karl Schembri in Jordan: karl.schembri@nrc.no | +962 7902 20159NRC Media hotline: info@nrc.no | +47 095 62 329Karl SchembriRegional Media Adviser in the Middle EastMobile +962 (0) 7902 20159e-mail: karl.schembri@nrc.nowww.nrc.noSkype: karl.schembriTwitter: @Karl_Schembri