Iraq: Iraq: Displaced families being forced out of camps with nowhere to go

2019/08/29 | 17:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: Norwegian Refugee Council
Country: Iraq
Hundreds of displaced families in Iraq are being forced by authorities to leave
their camps and transferred back to their areas of origin even if they have
nowhere to return or may face possible persecution.
The Norwegian Refugee Council is releasing B-roll
with interviews and photos of more than 600
displaced people from Hawija in northern Iraq being boarded onto buses from
Hammam Al-Alil camp as they were evicted by Iraqi authorities yesterday.
This is only one instance of forced returns of displaced people to unsafe areas
in what looks like a worrying policy of emptying displacement camps even if the
families' original neighbourhoods are still in ruins after years of war with the
Islamic State group. In addition, many of these families fear return due to
perceived affiliation with IS resulting in stigmatisation and community
violence.
On 24 August, 35 families were forcibly returned to Anbar. Thousands more are
expected to be forcibly transferred in the next days.
Speaking from the camp where families were being forced onto buses, NRC's media
coordinator in Iraq, Tom Peyre-Costa said: "Hundreds of families have already
been forced to leave their camps and return to their area of origin, often in
unsafe conditions. Most of these families depend heavily on humanitarian support
to survive. Many don't have any home to return to or face community violence if
they return. In fact, forcing them back might undermine prospects for social
cohesion and stability because of existing community tensions that are still not
dealt with. Several families told me that they feared return to their areas of
origin, some saying they received threatening messages from community members.
Many were being transferred without civil documents, which prevents them from
receiving food, healthcare and education."
B-roll and photos for free use and distribution can be downloaded from
the links provided.
For more information and interviews please contact:
Tom Peyre-Costa in Iraq: tom.peyrecosta@nrc.no |: +964 751 182 3882
Karl Schembri in Jordan: karl.schembri@nrc.no | +962 7902 20159
NRC Media hotline: info@nrc.no | +47 095 62 329
Karl Schembri
Regional Media Adviser in the Middle East
Mobile +962 (0) 7902 20159
e-mail: karl.schembri@nrc.no
www.nrc.no
Skype: karl.schembri
Twitter: @Karl_Schembri
Country: Iraq
Hundreds of displaced families in Iraq are being forced by authorities to leave
their camps and transferred back to their areas of origin even if they have
nowhere to return or may face possible persecution.
The Norwegian Refugee Council is releasing B-roll
with interviews and photos of more than 600
displaced people from Hawija in northern Iraq being boarded onto buses from
Hammam Al-Alil camp as they were evicted by Iraqi authorities yesterday.
This is only one instance of forced returns of displaced people to unsafe areas
in what looks like a worrying policy of emptying displacement camps even if the
families' original neighbourhoods are still in ruins after years of war with the
Islamic State group. In addition, many of these families fear return due to
perceived affiliation with IS resulting in stigmatisation and community
violence.
On 24 August, 35 families were forcibly returned to Anbar. Thousands more are
expected to be forcibly transferred in the next days.
Speaking from the camp where families were being forced onto buses, NRC's media
coordinator in Iraq, Tom Peyre-Costa said: "Hundreds of families have already
been forced to leave their camps and return to their area of origin, often in
unsafe conditions. Most of these families depend heavily on humanitarian support
to survive. Many don't have any home to return to or face community violence if
they return. In fact, forcing them back might undermine prospects for social
cohesion and stability because of existing community tensions that are still not
dealt with. Several families told me that they feared return to their areas of
origin, some saying they received threatening messages from community members.
Many were being transferred without civil documents, which prevents them from
receiving food, healthcare and education."
B-roll and photos for free use and distribution can be downloaded from
the links provided.
For more information and interviews please contact:
Tom Peyre-Costa in Iraq: tom.peyrecosta@nrc.no |: +964 751 182 3882
Karl Schembri in Jordan: karl.schembri@nrc.no | +962 7902 20159
NRC Media hotline: info@nrc.no | +47 095 62 329
Karl Schembri
Regional Media Adviser in the Middle East
Mobile +962 (0) 7902 20159
e-mail: karl.schembri@nrc.no
www.nrc.no
Skype: karl.schembri
Twitter: @Karl_Schembri