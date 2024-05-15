Iraq News Now

Iraqi, Saudi FMs review latest regional developments in Manama

2024-05-15 13:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, discussed on Wednesday the latest regional and international developments with the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, in the Bahraini capital, Manama. The two officials met on the sidelines of their participation in the summit-level preparation meeting of foreign ministers for […]

