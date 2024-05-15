Gold surges in baghdad, declines in Erbil

2024-05-15 14:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Gold prices rose in Baghdad, while they declined in Erbil, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price per mithqal (equals to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, of 480,000 IQD, with a buying price of 476,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 450,000 IQD, while the purchase price was 446,000 IQD.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 485,000 and 495,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold ranged between 455,000 and 465,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price per mithqal of 24-carat gold was 555,000 IQD, 485,000 IQD for 21-carat gold, and 415,000 IQD for 18-carat gold.