2024-05-15 15:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, sponsored a ceremony on Wednesday to sign a contract between Iraq’s Southern Refineries Company and China National Chemical Engineering Company (CNCEC) for the construction of the Al-Faw Investment Refinery project. The project is part of the Iraqi government’s plan to increase Iraq’s refining capacities, attract […]

The post China’s CNCEC to build Al-Faw Investment Refinery project in southern Iraq appeared first on Iraqi News.