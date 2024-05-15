Qubad Talabani calls for facilitating investment and reducing bureaucracy

2024-05-15 16:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region Qubad Talabani instructed, on Wednesday, to provide all necessary facilitations and assistance to investors and to work on reducing bureaucracy in government departments.

During a speech at an extensive meeting of administrative units and service departments, Talabani emphasized that to activate and strengthen the private sector and attract investors to invest in the city of Koya, close monitoring of deficiencies and major problems must be conducted and addressed so that investors can play their role in rebuilding the city.

In this regard, Qubad Talabani instructed the officials of the administrative units to provide all necessary facilitations and assistance to investors and to work on reducing bureaucracy in government departments in order to expedite the completion of investors' affairs and businesspeople to resume work on service projects in Koya city.

Talabani pointed out that “Koya city requires more services, and from this perspective, changes will be made in any position or place to provide the best services to the citizens.”

He instructed the officials in the city, saying, “You must be in the service of the citizens because your duties are to serve them.” On another note, mechanisms for addressing encroachment on public lands and properties were discussed.