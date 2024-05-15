Truck drivers block an al-Sulaymaniyah main road in Protest

2024-05-15 17:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Truck drivers blocked al-Sulaymaniyah-Tasluja road on Wednesday in protest against poor road conditions, increased fees, and taxes.

Fatah Jalal, a truck driver, told Shafaq News agency that around 500 truck drivers participated in the protest this morning, which was held to highlight the poor condition of the roads leading to Kirkuk and Erbil, as well as the lack of roads that can accommodate the large number of trucks traveling between the three governorates.

He added that truck drivers face many hardships, including high fees and taxes, rising fuel prices, and a lack of government support in any form.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent in al-Sulaymaniyah reported that the protesters have blocked the road leading to the center of al-Sulaymaniyah, while security forces are trying to clear the road for passersby.