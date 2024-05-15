USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad, dip in Erbil

2024-05-15 18:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The US dollar exchange rates stabilized in Baghdad, while they slightly dipped in Erbil, on Wednesday.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges recorded 145,800 IQD per $100.

The selling prices in Baghdad’s exchange shops stood at 146,750 IQD and the buying price at 144,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price was 145,650 IQD and the buying price was 145,550 IQD per $100.