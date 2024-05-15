Iraqi President arrives in Bahrain to participate in Arab League 33rd summit

2024-05-15 18:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, arrived in the Bahraini capital, Manama, on Wednesday to participate in the 33rd summit of the Arab League that will kick off on Thursday. Under the leadership of Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, the summit is attended by the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed […]

