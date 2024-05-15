Iraq News Now

Iraqi Customs achieve ‘historic’ revenues after applying automation system
2024-05-15 20:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Customs announced on Tuesday that it achieved a historic rise in revenue during the first quarter of 2024, expecting further increases once the automation initiative is completed. In a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the Director-General of Iraqi Customs, Hassan Al-Ukaily, explained that Iraqi Customs achieved a 28 percent […]

