President Salih Meets with Ayad Allawi

2019/08/29 | 18:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
President Barham Salih met the Head of the Iraqi Tribune, Ayad Allawi, today.
Both discussed the country’s political and security developments.
The two emphasized the importance of unifying the visions and positions between Iraqi political forces and parties as well as giving priority to national interest on unresolved issues by adopting positions in accordance with the laws of the Constitution.
The meeting also noted regional crises and highlighted the importance of adopting constructive and sustained dialogue to resolve various problems and reduce tensions in the region.
