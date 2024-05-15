Iraq, US review cooperation in energy sector

2024-05-15 21:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and the US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources, Geoffrey Pyatt, reviewed on Wednesday cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector. During their meeting in Baghdad, the two sides discussed strategies to promote cooperation in the energy sector to achieve common interests, […]

