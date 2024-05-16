2024-05-16 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar and his Iraqi counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, led the 17th session of the Tunisian-Iraqi Joint Committee in Baghdad. Both ministers highlighted the potential for economic growth, particularly in sectors like pharmaceuticals, agriculture, tourism, and transportation. They underscored the private sector's role in […]

The post Tunisia and Iraq sign 18 MoU's first appeared on Iraq Business News.