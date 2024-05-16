Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Chinese Company Wins Contract for Faw Refinery Project

Chinese Company Wins Contract for Faw Refinery Project

Chinese Company Wins Contract for Faw Refinery Project
Chinese Company Wins Contract for Faw Refinery Project
2024-05-16 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani presided over the signing ceremony for the Faw Refinery Investment Project, a significant initiative within the framework of Iraq's plan to expand refining capacities and attract foreign investment. The project, a collaboration between the Ministry of Oil's South Refineries Company (SRC) and the China National Chemical Engineering […]

The post Chinese Company Wins Contract for Faw Refinery Project first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links