2024-05-16 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani presided over the signing ceremony for the Faw Refinery Investment Project, a significant initiative within the framework of Iraq's plan to expand refining capacities and attract foreign investment. The project, a collaboration between the Ministry of Oil's South Refineries Company (SRC) and the China National Chemical Engineering […]

The post Chinese Company Wins Contract for Faw Refinery Project first appeared on Iraq Business News.