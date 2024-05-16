Iraq condemns Slovak PM assassination attempt

2024-05-16 08:00:12 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced on Wednesday the assassination attempt of the Slovak Prime Minister, Robert Fico. In a statement, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry stated that it affirms its solidarity with the government and people of Slovakia and its rejection of all forms of violence and destabilization attempts, in addition […]

