Iraq awards projects to China’s Sinopec, UEG, CNOOC Iraq and Anton Oilfield

2024-05-16 09:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Chinese energy companies won bids to explore 10 Iraqi oil and gas fields during new licensing rounds, ahead of any other foreign country, Iraq’s oil ministry said Monday. Seven Chinese companies, including Sinopec, UEG, CNOOC Iraq and Anton Oilfield, won 10 projects including eight oil fields and two with potential oil and gas […]

