عربي | كوردى


MOI: Visits between KRG and the Central Govt. are important

MOI: Visits between KRG and the Central Govt. are important
2019/08/29 | 20:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

INA – BAGHDAD



Minister of Interior Yasin Tahir al-Yasiry met the president of PKK Masoud Barzani in Erbil.



Al-Yasiry asserted the importance of the official visits between KRG and the central government to ensure that both to communicate and develop the mutual relations.









All Text here: INA ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW