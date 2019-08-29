Home › INA › MOI: Visits between KRG and the Central Govt. are important

MOI: Visits between KRG and the Central Govt. are important

2019/08/29 | 20:40



INA – BAGHDAD







Minister of Interior Yasin Tahir al-Yasiry met the president of PKK Masoud Barzani in Erbil.







Al-Yasiry asserted the importance of the official visits between KRG and the central government to ensure that both to communicate and develop the mutual relations.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-INA – BAGHDADMinister of Interior Yasin Tahir al-Yasiry met the president of PKK Masoud Barzani in Erbil.Al-Yasiry asserted the importance of the official visits between KRG and the central government to ensure that both to communicate and develop the mutual relations.