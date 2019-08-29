President Salih visits Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service Headquarters

2019/08/29 | 20:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
President Barham Salih visited the Headquarters of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) today and praised their accomplishments in the fight against terrorism. Lt. Gen. Talib Shaghati al-Kinani and his senior staff received the President.
Meeting with CTS senior commanders and officers, the President discussed the completion of the victory over Daesh terrorist groups and said that Iraq must stay focused on removing any potential causes for the re-emergence of terrorism.
President Salih added “We must never forget the sacrifices made by the CTS alongside other parts of the national defense system, including the Army, the Police, the Popular Mobilization Forces, and the Peshmerga. They were fighting with you in the same ditches and have done very well in defending this country,”
Salih noted that these impressive results have demonstrated to the world that Iraq is a nation serious about facing and defeating terrorism.
“Now, because of these victories, Iraq is on the path to becoming a hub for convergence and partnership in the region, one that does not accept war or rising regional tensions because this will only ensure that terrorists have something to take advantage of,” said Salih.
The President lauded the CTS and their patriotic and professional spirit. He praised their selfless and heroic defense of Iraq.
