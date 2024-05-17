Allegations of Industrial Espionage in Iraq Electricity Project

2024-05-17 03:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. A former employee of STX Marine Service has reportedly been indicted for allegedly leaking information about the company's Iraqi power plant management project to a subcontractor in Iraq. The incident appears to relate to the company's $500-million project to restore and operate diesel-fueled electric power plants in Iraq. More here. (Source: Korea […]

