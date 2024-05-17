2024-05-17 03:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Simon Watkins for the OilPrice.com. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Iraq Looks To Finish Phase 1 of CSSP Oil Megaproject by 2028 On the face of it, there is no good reason why Iraq cannot become one of the world's […]

The post Iraq Looks To Finish Phase 1 of CSSP Megaproject by 2028 first appeared on Iraq Business News.