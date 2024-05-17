Iraq News Now

Iraq’s Development Road railway will transport 13 million passengers annually
2024-05-17 08:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Republic Railways Company plans to transport 13 million passengers annually through the Development Road’s railway. The director of the national railway operator, Younis Al-Kaabi, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the Ministry of Transport chose the path of the Development Road after reviewing three proposals from the designing company. […]

