Russia, China back Baghdad’s request for the UN mission in Iraq to shut down

2024-05-17 10:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Several members of the UN Security Council, including Russia and China, on Thursday backed Baghdad’s request for the world body’s political mission in Iraq to shut down by next year — but Washington did not immediately offer its support. Last week, in a letter to the council, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani […]

