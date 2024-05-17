Kirkuk launches first tourist flight to Azerbaijan

2024-05-17 13:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kirkuk Tourism Department announced the launch of the first tourist flight from the governorate's international airport to Azerbaijan on Friday.

Sarmad Mohammed Jamil, the Department's Director, told Shafaq News Agency, "The tourism sector in Iraq is a very important resource for supporting the national economy. The influx of tourists to Iraq will positively reflect on other sectors and serve as a means of exchanging different cultures."

Jamil pointed out that the inaugural flight from Kirkuk Airport to Azerbaijan departed with 81 tourists from the governorate and other areas.

"This flight is part of an agreement between Iraqi and Azerbaijani tourism companies and is within the framework of broader efforts to develop cooperation flights between the two nations." He said.

Jamil underscored Kirkuk's historical background. "Therefore, we are working on developing this important sector and attracting tourists."