2024-05-17 18:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani received a delegation from the American engineering firm KBR on Thursday. The meeting included an overview of the company's operations in Iraq, particularly in collaboration with Iraqi oil companies in oil production and in maximising the capture of associated gas. Discussions also revolved around potential participation […]

The post Iraqi PM meets with KBR first appeared on Iraq Business News.