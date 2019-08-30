عربي | كوردى


Al-Hakeem and al-Jubeir discuss mutual coordination via phone

2019/08/30 | 00:10
Minister of Foreign Affairs Muhammed Ali al-Hakeem made a phone call to the Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs on Thursday.



Both have discussed mutual coordination and the means to achieve mutual goals of what is good for the people of the two countries.









