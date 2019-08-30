عربي | كوردى


Turkey prepares to receive new S-400 components from Russia

2019/08/30 | 03:15
Russia has dispatched the components of a second S-400

anti-aircraft missile battery to Turkey. The cargo was expected to arrive by

Tuesday, the Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Monday, citing Turkish

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. The first batch of components arrived in

Turkey on July 12.Turkey’s

decision to buy the Russian aerial defense system has resulted in serious

disagreements between Ankara and Washington. The US is afraid that if Turkey

uses the Russian anti-aircraft system and American F-35 fighters at the same

time, the Kremlin will gain access to NATO secrets.Since

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ignored Washington’s warnings and

threats and went through with the $2.5 billion S-400 deal, the US has excluded

its NATO partner from the F-35 development program. However, Washington has not

yet imposed any sanctions on Turkey in this regard.Turkey

is the only member state of the North Atlantic Alliance which intends to use

this missile system.The

S-400 “Triumph” is an aerial defense system with a maximum range of 400 km that

was adopted into Russia’s armament in 2007. The systems are mobile and consist

of a control station with detection equipment and several missile batteries,

each of which contains up to 12 launchers. In recent years, the systems have

been adopted by increasing numbers of Russian combat units, including those in

annexed Crimea and Kaliningrad.Erdogan

met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday and attended the

MAKS 2019 Air Show with him. Among other things, the presidents discussed the

conflict in Syria.



