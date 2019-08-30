Home › Baghdad Post › Turkey prepares to receive new S-400 components from Russia

Turkey prepares to receive new S-400 components from Russia

2019/08/30 | 03:15



Russia has dispatched the components of a second S-400



anti-aircraft missile battery to Turkey. The cargo was expected to arrive by



Tuesday, the Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Monday, citing Turkish



Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. The first batch of components arrived in



Turkey on July 12.Turkey’s



decision to buy the Russian aerial defense system has resulted in serious



disagreements between Ankara and Washington. The US is afraid that if Turkey



uses the Russian anti-aircraft system and American F-35 fighters at the same



time, the Kremlin will gain access to NATO secrets.Since



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ignored Washington’s warnings and



threats and went through with the $2.5 billion S-400 deal, the US has excluded



its NATO partner from the F-35 development program. However, Washington has not



yet imposed any sanctions on Turkey in this regard.Turkey



is the only member state of the North Atlantic Alliance which intends to use



this missile system.The



S-400 “Triumph” is an aerial defense system with a maximum range of 400 km that



was adopted into Russia’s armament in 2007. The systems are mobile and consist



of a control station with detection equipment and several missile batteries,



each of which contains up to 12 launchers. In recent years, the systems have



been adopted by increasing numbers of Russian combat units, including those in



annexed Crimea and Kaliningrad.Erdogan



met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday and attended the



MAKS 2019 Air Show with him. Among other things, the presidents discussed the



conflict in Syria.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Russia has dispatched the components of a second S-400anti-aircraft missile battery to Turkey. The cargo was expected to arrive byTuesday, the Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Monday, citing TurkishDefense Minister Hulusi Akar. The first batch of components arrived inTurkey on July 12.Turkey’sdecision to buy the Russian aerial defense system has resulted in seriousdisagreements between Ankara and Washington. The US is afraid that if Turkeyuses the Russian anti-aircraft system and American F-35 fighters at the sametime, the Kremlin will gain access to NATO secrets.SinceTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ignored Washington’s warnings andthreats and went through with the $2.5 billion S-400 deal, the US has excludedits NATO partner from the F-35 development program. However, Washington has notyet imposed any sanctions on Turkey in this regard.Turkeyis the only member state of the North Atlantic Alliance which intends to usethis missile system.TheS-400 “Triumph” is an aerial defense system with a maximum range of 400 km thatwas adopted into Russia’s armament in 2007. The systems are mobile and consistof a control station with detection equipment and several missile batteries,each of which contains up to 12 launchers. In recent years, the systems havebeen adopted by increasing numbers of Russian combat units, including those inannexed Crimea and Kaliningrad.Erdoganmet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday and attended theMAKS 2019 Air Show with him. Among other things, the presidents discussed theconflict in Syria.