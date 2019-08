Hamas nabs cell behind Gaza explosions

2019/08/30 | 03:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Hamas security forces arrested10 suspects in connectionwith Tuesday’s explosions that killed three policemen in Gaza City, theterrorist group announced on Thursday.Hamas leader Musa Abu Marzouk said that the suspects werepart of a cell responsible for the suicide bombings, but he did not providedetails about the identity of the suspects or the group they belonged to.Hamas officials haveaccused “Israeli agents” of being behind the two attacks.Sources in the Gaza Strip, however, believe that theassailants belong to ISIS-inspired Salafi groups operating in the Hamas-ruledcoastal enclave. Hamas has arrested dozens of suspects in connection with thebombings, the sources said.According to the sources, some of the suspects are formermembers of Hamas and Islamic Jihad who were apparently recruited by anISIS-affiliated group in Gaza.Iyad al-Bazm – spokesperson for the Hamas-controlled InteriorMinistry, which is in charge of the security forces and police in the GazaStrip – said on Wednesday that the identities of the suicide bombers were knownto the authorities.Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum hintedthat the Palestinian Authority’s General Intelligence Service, headed by Gen. Majed Faraj,was behind the attacks, claiming that Faraj’s security service was behindprevious attempts to undermine stability and instigate anarchy in Gaza.The Hamas officialfurther claimed that the PA General Intelligence Service was linked to theassassination of senior Hamas operative Mazen al-Fuqaha, an attemptedassassination on the life of Gen. Tawfik Abu Naim, a senior Hamas securitycommander, and the bombing of the convoy of former PA prime minister Rami Hamdallahin the Gaza Strip in the past two years.PA and Fatah officials strongly denied the allegations, andaccused Hamas of spreading lies and fabrications. The accusations constitute“political bankruptcy and an attempt to avoid naming the real perpetrators,”said senior Fatah official Munir al-Jaghoub.Another senior Fatah official, Abdullah Abdullah, warned thatthe Hamas accusations were aimed at “fomenting internal strife” amongPalestinians. These accusations, he said, prove that Hamas has failed to maintainthe safety of the residents of the Gaza Strip. “As long as Hamas is unable toprovide security and a dignified life for the people, it should hand controlover the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian Authority,” Abdullah said.