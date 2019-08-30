عربي | كوردى


Hamas nabs cell behind Gaza explosions
2019/08/30 | 03:50
Hamas security forces arrested

10 suspects in connection

with Tuesday’s explosions that killed three policemen in Gaza City, the

terrorist group announced on Thursday.Hamas leader Musa Abu Marzouk said that the suspects were

part of a cell responsible for the suicide bombings, but he did not provide

details about the identity of the suspects or the group they belonged to.Hamas officials have

accused “Israeli agents” of being behind the two attacks.Sources in the Gaza Strip, however, believe that the

assailants belong to ISIS-inspired Salafi groups operating in the Hamas-ruled

coastal enclave. Hamas has arrested dozens of suspects in connection with the

bombings, the sources said.According to the sources, some of the suspects are former

members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad who were apparently recruited by an

ISIS-affiliated group in Gaza.Iyad al-Bazm – spokesperson for the Hamas-controlled Interior

Ministry, which is in charge of the security forces and police in the Gaza

Strip – said on Wednesday that the identities of the suicide bombers were known

to the authorities.Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum hinted

that the Palestinian Authority’s General Intelligence Service, headed by Gen. Majed Faraj,

was behind the attacks, claiming that Faraj’s security service was behind

previous attempts to undermine stability and instigate anarchy in Gaza.The Hamas official

further claimed that the PA General Intelligence Service was linked to the

assassination of senior Hamas operative Mazen al-Fuqaha, an attempted

assassination on the life of Gen. Tawfik Abu Naim, a senior Hamas security

commander, and the bombing of the convoy of former PA prime minister Rami Hamdallah

in the Gaza Strip in the past two years.PA and Fatah officials strongly denied the allegations, and

accused Hamas of spreading lies and fabrications. The accusations constitute

“political bankruptcy and an attempt to avoid naming the real perpetrators,”

said senior Fatah official Munir al-Jaghoub.Another senior Fatah official, Abdullah Abdullah, warned that

the Hamas accusations were aimed at “fomenting internal strife” among

Palestinians. These accusations, he said, prove that Hamas has failed to maintain

the safety of the residents of the Gaza Strip. “As long as Hamas is unable to

provide security and a dignified life for the people, it should hand control

over the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian Authority,” Abdullah said.

