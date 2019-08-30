Queen Elizabeth approves British parliament suspension

2019/08/30 | 03:50
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has approved Prime Minister Boris
Johnson’s plan to suspend parliament, a statement from the official body of
advisers to the Queen, known as the Privy Council, said on Wednesday.The statement confirmed that
parliament would be suspended on a day between Sept. 9 and Sept. 12, until Oct.
14.“It is this day ordered by
Her Majesty in Council that the Parliament be prorogued on a day no earlier
than Monday the 9th day of September and no later than Thursday the 12th day of
September 2019 to Monday the 14th day of October 2019,” the statement said.
