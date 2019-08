Queen Elizabeth approves British parliament suspension

2019/08/30 | 03:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has approved Prime Minister BorisJohnson’s plan to suspend parliament, a statement from the official body ofadvisers to the Queen, known as the Privy Council, said on Wednesday.The statement confirmed thatparliament would be suspended on a day between Sept. 9 and Sept. 12, until Oct.14.“It is this day ordered byHer Majesty in Council that the Parliament be prorogued on a day no earlierthan Monday the 9th day of September and no later than Thursday the 12th day ofSeptember 2019 to Monday the 14th day of October 2019,” the statement said.