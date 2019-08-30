Home › Baghdad Post › US will not release Middle East peace plan before Israeli election

US will not release Middle East peace plan before Israeli election

2019/08/30 | 04:25



The United States will not release the long-delayed political



portion of its Israeli-Palestinian peace plan before Israel’s elections next



month, White House Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt said.The move, announced in a tweet by Greenblatt, keeps the plan’s



details from becoming an issue in the election, in which the leadership of



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump,



is at stake.“We have decided that we will



not be releasing the peace vision (or parts of it) prior to the Israeli



election,” Greenblatt said on Twitter.Trump’s son-in-law Jared



Kushner has been working behind the scenes on the plan to resolve the



decades-old Israeli Palestinian conflict, although Palestinians, who say the



Trump administration is too pro-Israel, say it is dead in the water.A goal to raise tens of



billions of dollars to fund the plan was announced earlier this year, but the



political details have remained under wraps, with Kushner refusing to say even



whether it would offer Palestinians a state of their own.Trump on Monday had said the



plan might be revealed before the Israeli election.At a campaign rally on



Wednesday, Netanyahu said he expected the U.S. proposal would not be delayed



for much longer.“This evening we learned that



President Trump’s ‘deal of century’ would be published and presented to the



world after the election. I can reasonably estimate that it will happen very



soon after the election,” Netanyahu said.Peace talks between Israel



and the Palestinians collapsed in 2014. The Palestinians seek to establish a



state in the West Bank and Gaza, with East Jerusalem as its capital, areas



Israel captured in a 1967 war. Israel moved troops and settlers out of Gaza in



2005 and still occupies the West Bank.











