Arab Coalition Destroys Houthi Drone Fired from Saada

2019/08/30 | 04:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

The Coalition to Restore

Legitimacy in Yemen said Thursday that it intercepted a drone launched by the

Iran-backed Houthi militias from Yemen’s Saada towards the Kingdom.The Coalition’s official spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Maliki,

was quoted as saying by the Saudi Press Agency that the drone was shot down.He said that the repeated attempts by the militias to carry

out terrorist attacks are the result of losses they have suffered in the

battlefield.Maliki’s statement came just hours after the Houthis

fired a “hostile projectile” toward Abha International Airport.   Earlier on Wednesday, the Coalition destroyed a Houthi drone

fired towards Saudi Arabia from Yemen.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


