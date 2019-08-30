Arab Coalition Destroys Houthi Drone Fired from Saada

2019/08/30 | 04:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Coalition to Restore
Legitimacy in Yemen said Thursday that it intercepted a drone launched by the
Iran-backed Houthi militias from Yemen’s Saada towards the Kingdom.The Coalition’s official spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Maliki,
was quoted as saying by the Saudi Press Agency that the drone was shot down.He said that the repeated attempts by the militias to carry
out terrorist attacks are the result of losses they have suffered in the
battlefield.Maliki’s statement came just hours after the Houthis
fired a “hostile projectile” toward Abha International Airport. Earlier on Wednesday, the Coalition destroyed a Houthi drone
fired towards Saudi Arabia from Yemen.
