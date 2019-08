Arab Coalition Destroys Houthi Drone Fired from Saada

2019/08/30 | 04:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The Coalition to RestoreLegitimacy in Yemen said Thursday that it intercepted a drone launched by theIran-backed Houthi militias from Yemen’s Saada towards the Kingdom.The Coalition’s official spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Maliki,was quoted as saying by the Saudi Press Agency that the drone was shot down.He said that the repeated attempts by the militias to carryout terrorist attacks are the result of losses they have suffered in thebattlefield.Maliki’s statement came just hours after the Houthisfired a “hostile projectile” toward Abha International Airport. Earlier on Wednesday, the Coalition destroyed a Houthi dronefired towards Saudi Arabia from Yemen.