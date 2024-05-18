Masoud Barzani discusses Iraq's situation with religious scholars

2024-05-18 19:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Saturday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met with a delegation of religious scholars headed by Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Razzaq Al-Saadi to discuss the situation in Iraq and the threats and challenges to its future.

According to a statement from Barzani's office, he received the delegation on Saturday, and the visiting delegation expressed their gratitude for his care and shelter of hundreds of thousands of refugees who fled to the Kurdistan Region. They also appreciated his efforts in ensuring stability.

The statement mentioned that “during the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the situation in Iraq, future threats, and challenges. They emphasized the need for coordination between the two parties to overcome crises and sensitive situations.”