US warship sails near South China Sea islands claimed by China
2019/08/30 | 05:35
A U.S. Navy destroyer sailed near islands claimed by China in

the South China Sea on Wednesday, the U.S. military said, a move that Beijing

condemned as an illegal attempt by Washington at “maritime hegemony”.The busy waterway is one of a growing number of flashpoints in

the U.S.-Chinese relationship, which include an escalating trade war, American

sanctions on China’s military, and U.S. relations with Taiwan.Earlier, China had denied a

request for a U.S. Navy warship to visit the port city of Qingdao.The U.S. Navy vessel Wayne E.

Meyer, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, carried out the

operation, traveling within 12 nautical miles (14 miles/22 km) of Fiery Cross

and Mischief Reefs, Commander Reann Mommsen, a spokeswoman for the Japan-based

U.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet, said.The operation was conducted

“to challenge excessive maritime claims and preserve access to the waterways as

governed by international law,” Mommsen said.The U.S. military operation

comes amid an increasingly bitter trade war between China and the United States

that sharply escalated on Friday, with both sides leveling more tariffs on each

other’s exports.The U.S. military has a long-standing position that its

operations are carried out worldwide, including in areas claimed by allies, and

are separate from political considerations.Chinese military spokesman Li

Huamin said in a statement early on Thursday that the U.S. vessel had

encroached upon Chinese territorial waters near the Spratly Islands without the

government’s permission and had been warned to leave.“The facts prove that the

United States’ so-called ‘freedom of navigation’ is actually an assertion of

maritime hegemony that ignores international law, seriously harms China’s

sovereignty and security interests, and seriously harms peace and stability in the

South China Sea region,” Li said.“We urge the U.S. side to

immediately stop such kinds of provocative acts, to avoid causing unexpected

incidents.”China and the United States

have traded barbs in the past over what Washington has said is Beijing’s militarization

of the South China Sea by building military installations on artificial islands

and reefs in disputed waters.China’s claims in the South

China Sea, through which about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes each

year, are contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.Beijing says its construction

is necessary for self-defense and that the United States is responsible for

ratcheting up tensions by sending warships and military planes close to islands

that Beijing claims.





