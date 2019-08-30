Home › Baghdad Post › US warship sails near South China Sea islands claimed by China

US warship sails near South China Sea islands claimed by China

2019/08/30 | 05:35



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-A U.S. Navy destroyer sailed near islands claimed by China inthe South China Sea on Wednesday, the U.S. military said, a move that Beijingcondemned as an illegal attempt by Washington at “maritime hegemony”.The busy waterway is one of a growing number of flashpoints inthe U.S.-Chinese relationship, which include an escalating trade war, Americansanctions on China’s military, and U.S. relations with Taiwan.Earlier, China had denied arequest for a U.S. Navy warship to visit the port city of Qingdao.The U.S. Navy vessel Wayne E.Meyer, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, carried out theoperation, traveling within 12 nautical miles (14 miles/22 km) of Fiery Crossand Mischief Reefs, Commander Reann Mommsen, a spokeswoman for the Japan-basedU.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet, said.The operation was conducted“to challenge excessive maritime claims and preserve access to the waterways asgoverned by international law,” Mommsen said.The U.S. military operationcomes amid an increasingly bitter trade war between China and the United Statesthat sharply escalated on Friday, with both sides leveling more tariffs on eachother’s exports.The U.S. military has a long-standing position that itsoperations are carried out worldwide, including in areas claimed by allies, andare separate from political considerations.Chinese military spokesman LiHuamin said in a statement early on Thursday that the U.S. vessel hadencroached upon Chinese territorial waters near the Spratly Islands without thegovernment’s permission and had been warned to leave.“The facts prove that theUnited States’ so-called ‘freedom of navigation’ is actually an assertion ofmaritime hegemony that ignores international law, seriously harms China’ssovereignty and security interests, and seriously harms peace and stability in theSouth China Sea region,” Li said.“We urge the U.S. side toimmediately stop such kinds of provocative acts, to avoid causing unexpectedincidents.”China and the United Stateshave traded barbs in the past over what Washington has said is Beijing’s militarizationof the South China Sea by building military installations on artificial islandsand reefs in disputed waters.China’s claims in the SouthChina Sea, through which about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes eachyear, are contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.Beijing says its constructionis necessary for self-defense and that the United States is responsible forratcheting up tensions by sending warships and military planes close to islandsthat Beijing claims.