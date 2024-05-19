US oil imports from Iraq edged lower last week

2024-05-19 11:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ US oil imports from Iraq declined last week, according to data released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) this weekend.

The EIA's weekly petroleum status report showed that US crude oil imports from nine major suppliers averaged 5.647 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, down by 350 thousand barrels bpd from 5.997 million bpd the week before.

Iraq's oil exports to the United States averaged 123,000 bpd last week, down 203,000 bpd from the previous week's total of 326,000 bpd.

The EIA said that Canada remains the United States' top oil supplier, with an average of 3.812 million bpd. Mexico was the second-largest supplier, with an average of 507,000 bpd, followed by Brazil, with an average of 293,000 bpd, and Nigeria with an average of 211,000 bpd.

The United States imported an average of 211,000 bpd from Columbia, 207,000 bpd from Ecuador, 196,000 bpd from Saudi Arabia, and 86,000 bpd from Lybia.