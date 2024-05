2024-05-19 12:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Gold prices closed at a record level of $2414 per ounce at the end of last week's trading, buoyed by increased expectations of a US interest rate cut.

Inflation data further bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve may lower interest rates this year.

Furthermore, central banks worldwide intensified their purchases of the yellow metal as a haven amid geopolitical tensions.