2024-05-19 13:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, announced that Iraq would host the next Arab summit after Syria relinquished its hosting role for the summit in favor of Iraq. Rashid’s statement took place on Thursday during his speech at the 33rd summit of the Arab League held in the Bahraini capital, Manama, according […]

The post Iraq to host Arab League’s 34th summit appeared first on Iraqi News.