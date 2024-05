Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani Congratulates His Kuwaiti Counterpart on Swearing-in of New Government

Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani Congratulates His Kuwaiti Counterpart on Swearing-in of New Government

2024-05-19 14:00:03 - Source: Iraqi News Agency

Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani Congratulates His Kuwaiti Counterpart on Swearing-in of New Government