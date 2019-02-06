عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Iraq not to be part of US sanctions against Iran: Abdul Mahdi
2019/02/06 | 23:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Prime

Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi announced that Iraq will not be part of the US

sanctions against Iran or any other nation, saying that Iraq had suffered from

blockade and is aware how it can harm people.Abdul

Mahdi received on Wednesday Abdolnasser Hemmati, Governor of the Central

Bank of Iran, who arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday for a two-day visit. For

his part, Hemmati expressed his hope for more cooperation with Baghdad.Hemmati

also met with Iraqi President Barham Salih. According to Iran's Mehr News

Agency, Salih expressed his support for continuation of banking negotiations

with Iran to remove barriers to bilateral economic and trade cooperation,

adding that Iraq’s political leadership supports the talks.
All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW