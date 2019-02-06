Iraq not to be part of US sanctions against Iran: Abdul Mahdi

2019/02/06 | 23:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Prime
Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi announced that Iraq will not be part of the US
sanctions against Iran or any other nation, saying that Iraq had suffered from
blockade and is aware how it can harm people.Abdul
Mahdi received on Wednesday Abdolnasser Hemmati, Governor of the Central
Bank of Iran, who arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday for a two-day visit. For
his part, Hemmati expressed his hope for more cooperation with Baghdad.Hemmati
also met with Iraqi President Barham Salih. According to Iran's Mehr News
Agency, Salih expressed his support for continuation of banking negotiations
with Iran to remove barriers to bilateral economic and trade cooperation,
adding that Iraq’s political leadership supports the talks.
