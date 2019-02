Iraq not to be part of US sanctions against Iran: Abdul Mahdi

2019/02/06 | 23:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-PrimeMinister Adil Abdul Mahdi announced that Iraq will not be part of the USsanctions against Iran or any other nation, saying that Iraq had suffered fromblockade and is aware how it can harm people.AbdulMahdi received on Wednesday Abdolnasser Hemmati, Governor of the CentralBank of Iran, who arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday for a two-day visit. Forhis part, Hemmati expressed his hope for more cooperation with Baghdad.Hemmatialso met with Iraqi President Barham Salih. According to Iran's Mehr NewsAgency, Salih expressed his support for continuation of banking negotiationswith Iran to remove barriers to bilateral economic and trade cooperation,adding that Iraq’s political leadership supports the talks.