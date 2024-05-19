Iraq, Saudi Arabia sign anti-corruption agreement

2024-05-19 15:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq’s Commission of Integrity (COI) and the Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority signed on Thursday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance their efforts in combating corruption. The MoU was signed during the Arab Forum of Anti-Corruption Agencies and Financial Intelligence Units sponsored by the Saudi Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, […]

