Iraq offers Iran help in helicopter crash carrying Iran’s President and Foreign Minister

2024-05-19 20:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iraq on Sunday offered neighbouring Iran help in search and rescue efforts after Iranian state media said President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter was involved in “an accident” in poor weather conditions. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani “instructed the interior ministry, the Iraqi Red Crescent and other relevant authorities to offer the Islamic Republic of […]

