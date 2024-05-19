Iraqi humanitarian aid arrives in Gaza

2024-05-19 21:20:05 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A new Iraqi food aid convoy arrived on Saturday for the Palestinians besieged in the Gaza Strip through Jordan. The humanitarian aid, consisting of basic food supplies, was sent in a convoy of 91 trucks and will be distributed to the people in Gaza through humanitarian organizations. Jordan, in partnership with the […]

