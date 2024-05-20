Iraqi President offers aid in search operations for Iranian President’s helicopter

2024-05-20 00:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, confirmed on Sunday that Iraq is ready to provide assistance in the search operations for the Iranian President’s crashed helicopter. In a statement on X, previously Twitter, Rashid expressed his deep sorrow over the news of the Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, and his accompanying officials’ helicopter […]

