Kurdistan's President expresses concern over Iranian President's safety

2024-05-20 01:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani expressed "deep concern" regarding the safety of the Iranian President following a helicopter crash during a trip within Iran.

"With deep sadness, we follow the news of the presidential helicopter incident. I pray to God for his and his companions' safety, and our hearts are with them as we pray for them." President Barzani said on X.

Barzani emphasized solidarity with "the leadership and people of friendly and neighboring Iran during this challenging time."

On Sunday, a helicopter carrying President Raisi made a "hard landing" near Jolfa, close to the border with Azerbaijan, where he had been on a visit to inaugurate a dam alongside Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azerbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati, and Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, the representative of the Iranian supreme leader to the province, were also aboard the helicopter, according to state media.

Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi confirmed no new updates regarding the President's condition.

"We are experiencing difficult and complex conditions; it is the right of the people and the media to be informed about the latest news regarding the President's helicopter incident," Jahromi said. "However, according to the coordinates of the incident site and the weather conditions, there are no new updates at this time."

He added, "At this moment, patience, prayer, and trust in the rescue teams are the way forward."

State-linked media reported three helicopters in the President's convoy, with two returned safely.