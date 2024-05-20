IMF: Fiscal Expansion to Boost Growth in Iraq (FULL REPORT)

2024-05-20 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a detailed report on the Iraqi economy. The following key points were highlighted: Improved Domestic Stability: Since the new government took office in October 2022, Iraq has experienced improved domestic stability. This facilitated the passage of its first three-year budget, which led to a large […]

