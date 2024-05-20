China's Geo-Jade in New Integrated Oilfield Project in Iraq

2024-05-20 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Oil has signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with the Chinese company Geo-Jade and the Iraqi company Crescent Basra (Hilal al-Basra) to invest in the integrated development project at the Tuba field, in the Zubair district of Basra. According to a statement from the Ministry, the project would have […]

